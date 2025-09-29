COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A second American Furniture Warehouse is coming to Colorado Springs, according to the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD).

The department says that permits have been issued for a location off Powers and Dublin Boulevards. PPRBD says the 345,000 square foot project will cost roughly $45 million, making the furniture superstore larger than the other existing location near I-25 and Filmore Street.

"Crews have been moving dirt and prepping the site for several weeks. Now with the permit in place they can start to build," said a spokesperson with the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department.

