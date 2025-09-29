4 Illinois ICE facility protesters face federal charges; 1 threatened to kill an agent, complaint says

By Bill Kirkos, CNN

(CNN) — After clashes with law enforcement at an ICE facility in suburban Chicago over the weekend, four protesters are facing federal charges, including one who threatened to kill an agent, according to the criminal complaints.

Dozens of federal law enforcement officers in tactical gear deployed non-lethal munitions while pushing back a crowd of protesters outside the facility Saturday evening. For weeks, protesters have gathered at that location, about 10 miles west of Chicago, to protest ramped-up ICE enforcement and aggressive tactics. In recent days, agents stationed at that facility on the ground and from the roof have used pepper balls, rubber bullets, and tear gas to clear out protesters.

Three people are facing charges for assaulting federal law enforcement, according to the complaints filed Sunday in the Northern District of Illinois federal court. One person is facing charges for resisting arrest.

In one case, a Homeland Security Investigations agent alleges protester Paul Ivery admitted to threatening to kill a Border Patrol Aagent, shouting words to the effect of “I’ll f*cking kill you right now” and “do something,” according to the criminal complaint.

Ivery then resisted arrest when he ran from police, then jumped on a car. The complaint also accuses Ivery of assaulting a federal agent by grabbing his helmet.

“Ivery’s actions also caused Victim 1’s helmet to move askew thereby temporarily exposing him to pepper spray in the vicinity; it caused pain on Victim 1’s chin from the helmet’s chin strap; and forcibly pulled Victim 1’s chin to his clavicle area,” the complaint said.

Another cased filed by an agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives accuses Ray Collins and Jocelyne Robledo, a married couple, according to the complaint, of assaulting federal agents. Robledo is accused of “causing a struggle with the agents,” when she “pushed back against agents who were attempted to extend the perimeter.”

Collins is accused of charging at the agents during the confrontation. According to the complaint, Collins caused a “physical injury to the thumb of an ATF special agent.”

According to the complaint, both Collins and Robledo carried 9-millimeter semiautomatic pistols to the protests and have lawful permits for the weapons. They are not facing firearms related charges.

The FBI has charged a fourth person, Hubert Mazur, with resisting arrest after failing to move back after agents ordered him to move.

According to the Bureau of Prisons inmate database, Ivery and Mazur are in federal custody. Robledo and Collins do not appear to be in custody.

It is not clear if any of the accused protestors have attorneys.

