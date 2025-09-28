Skip to Content
CNN - National

Multiple victims in Michigan church shooting; church on fire, police say

<i>Leah Graham via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Videos from a resident show heavy plumes of smoke coming from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc
<i>Leah Graham via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Videos from a resident show heavy plumes of smoke coming from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc
By
today at 9:35 AM
Published 10:11 AM

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

(CNN) — We’ve moved to Live Updates for coverage of this developing story. Follow the latest here.

Multiple victims have been injured in a shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on Sunday, according to police.

The shooter is down and there is no ongoing threat to the public, according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department. The church is currently on fire.

Police are urging the public to avoid the area as emergency response efforts continue.

Grand Blanc is a suburb of Flint, Michigan.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.