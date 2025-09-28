Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl LX halftime show

By Sandra Gonzalez, Karina Tsui, CNN

(CNN) — Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is taking the biggest stage in football.

The musician, who recently wrapped a residency in Puerto Rico, was announced as the Super Bowl LX halftime show performer on Sunday.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history,” Bad Bunny said in an NFL statement announcing the halftime show.

The Super Bowl is scheduled to take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

The choice is significant. The three-time Grammy winner is having arguably the biggest moment of his career, recently wrapping a two-month residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan – a series that wrapped with a concert streamed on Amazon.

Since his concerts began in July, Bad Bunny – whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – has helped generate hundreds of millions of dollars in tourist revenue for his home island.

“What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage,” said Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation is partnering with the NFL and Apple Music to produce the halftime show.

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of Music, Sports and Beats, described Bad Bunny’s rise in the industry as “meteoric” and praised his broader impact on Latin culture.

“His music has not only broken records but has elevated Latin music to the center of pop-culture,” Schusser said in the NFL statement.

Headlining the Super Bowl will only expand the artist’s reach. The big game’s last halftime performance by Kendrick Lamar was the most-watched Super Bowl halftime in history and received four Emmy nominations and a win for Outstanding Music Direction, according to the NFL release.

Bad Bunny is expected to kick off a world tour in November with stops in Latin America, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

The singer has been vocal about foregoing tour stops in the US, citing fears that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would raid the concert venues.

