Trump says he’s sending troops to Portland to protect ICE facilities

By Kit Maher, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said Saturday he will send troops to Portland, Oregon, a city he described as “war ravaged,” to protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities he claimed are “under siege” by Antifa and “other domestic terrorists.”

“At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists. I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary,” Trump wrote in a social media post.

The White House did not provide additional comment when reached by CNN for clarification on what the president meant by “full force” and which troops would be sent to the city. In a statement Saturday, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin claimed the action is being taken after “weeks of violent riots at ICE facilities” and attacks against law enforcement.

“We will not allow Antifa domestic terrorists to deter us in our mission to make America safe, and those who try will be held accountable,” McLaughlin said.

It’s the latest example of Trump’s willingness to use the military in extraordinary ways as part of his push to reduce crime in American cities. He deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles in June and to Washington, DC, last month. He has also threatened to send troops to several other Democratic-led cities, such as Baltimore and Chicago.

Shortly after the president’s post, McLaughlin said on Fox News the Trump administration is investigating the “highly organized” nature of protests in certain American cities, claiming that some are being paid and funded. There is no evidence of McLaughlin’s claims.

“Whether it be in Portland, whether it be in Chicago or otherwise, we will bring the resources we need to make sure that Americans are safe,” she added.

State and local leaders, including US Sen. Jeff Merkley, Portland Mayor Keith Wilson, US Rep. Maxine Dexter and City Council members, urged the community to stay peaceful at a news conference on Friday night, according to CNN affiliate KPTV, after the city saw an increase in activity by federal agents.

“Here is what I do know – the president has sent agents here to create chaos and riots here in Portland, to induce a reaction. To induce protests. To induce conflicts. His goal is to make Portland look as he was describing it as,” Merkley said. “Our job is to say, ‘We are not going to take the bait.’”

Wilson in a statement Saturday said there is no need to send troops, adding the president “will not find lawlessness or violence here unless he plans to perpetrate it.”

“Imagine if the federal government sent hundreds of engineers, or teachers, or outreach workers to Portland, instead of a short, expensive, and fruitless show of force,” the mayor wrote.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek wrote on social media Saturday her office had not been notified why the troops were being deployed.

“My office is reaching out to the White House and Homeland Security for more information. We have been provided no information on the reason or purpose of any military mission,” Kotek wrote. “There is no national security threat in Portland. Our communities are safe and calm.”

She posted on X later Saturday that she had conversations with Trump and Noem, during which she relayed that Portland and Oregon can “manage our own local public safety needs.”

Trump’s announcement comes after a shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas by a gunman who investigators believe intended to target ICE personnel and property. He killed one detainee and seriously injured two others.

An ICE facility about 2 miles south of downtown Portland has been at the center of almost constant protests throughout the summer. Most of the demonstrations have been peaceful, but some have ended in the deployment of tear gas and resulted in the facility being closed for several days over the summer.

Trump forecast action in Portland on Thursday, repeating the claim to reporters that protesters are being paid “a lot of money” to generate chaos.

“We’re going to get out there, and we’re gonna do a pretty big number on those people in Portland that are doing that. They’re professional agitators and anarchists,” Trump said.

Trump earlier this month designated Antifa – the loose factions of black-clad leftists or anarchists who show up at protests opposing the police or government – as a “major terrorist organization.” The White House has emphasized incidents in Portland, home to one of the oldest organizations in the country to carry the Antifa moniker, in its statements about the designation.

Department of Homeland Security law enforcement officials were deployed to downtown Portland in 2020, during Trump’s first term, due to protests after the murder of George Floyd.

“I’m going to look at it now, because I didn’t know that was still going on. This has been going on for years,” Trump said earlier this month.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.