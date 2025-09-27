Skip to Content
Tracking mountain showers & storms Saturday

what to expect
KRDO
By
Published 5:16 AM

TODAY: Temperatures cool a few degrees to the high 70's in Colorado Springs and low 80's in Pueblo. Showers and thunderstorms stay across the San Juans and Central Mountains for most of the day with a few stray showers and storms spilling over the Southern I-25 Corridor tonight.

TOMORROW: Showers and storms become more widespread across most of Southern Colorado in the afternoon and evening. Expect heavier cloud cover, however afternoon highs will only be a couple degrees cooler than Saturday.

EXTENDED: Afternoon showers and storms stay in the forecast Monday with drying conditions throughout the rest of the work week. Temperatures stay right around average in the mid to high 70's in Colorado Springs and low 80's in Pueblo.

