Mayor Yemi Mobolade holds State of the City address

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mayor Yemi Mobolade of Colorado Springs reflected on the accomplishments of the past year and outlined his plan to address challenges as he reaches the midpoint of his term as the 42nd Mayor of Colorado Springs at the State of the City address on Sept. 25.

Mayor Yemi came out in a Notre Dame football jersey in honor of the fall football season, saying that, like football, he is taking a step back to review the first half of his term as mayor, examining the stats, key plays, and areas where he can improve.

"A safe city is a great city, and a great city is a safe city," said the Mayor.

In his address, one of the main subjects the mayor focused on was public safety, including the following achievements.

Over 250 officers have been hired since June 2023; the Colorado Springs Police Department reached a total of more than 800 officers for the first time in its history earlier this year.

Homicides down 20%, motor vehicle theft down 41%, and overall property crime down 16%.

911 call center is at its highest staffing level since 2018.

The new Fire Station 24 has expanded the whole blood program, which has saved more than 80 lives since its launch.

Approximately 1,900 acres were treated to reduce wildfire risk, and 3,400 homes were engaged in neighborhood chipping.

The mayor also mentioned infrastructure achievements, such as the repair of over 94,000 potholes as well as hiring new members to the pothole response team.

"I recently added 12 new crew members to our pothole response teams so that we can respond more quickly and effectively," he told his audience.

The Mayor noted that the housing and homelessness outreach has cleared 1,100 encampments and provided services to 3,000 individuals through the Fire Department’s Homeless Outreach Program.

According to the mayor, a highlight of the term was the 2025 cleanup effort, which removed 9 million pounds of trash.

For more on Mayor Yemi Mobolade's state of the city address, click here.

