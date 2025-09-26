Kissing Camels Family Dentistry provides over $25,000 in free dental services to local nonprofits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Kissing Camels Family Dentistry gave free dental services for those involved in local nonprofits today, Sept. 26, providing over $25,000 in free dental work.

According to the team, they provided free cleanings, fillings, and extractions to staff and individuals served by nonprofits in Colorado Springs.

Kissing Camels Family Dentistry

The nonprofits included Rocky Mountain Field Institute, Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention, Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, TESSA, and Special Kids Special Families, which collectively served around 40 patients.

Kissing Camels Family Dentistry

Kissing Camels Family Dentistry says the event was designed to celebrate the impact that nonprofits have on the community by providing free services, as well as by featuring each nonprofit on their website and giving them a shoutout on their social media.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.