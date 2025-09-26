Skip to Content
Friday Night Blitz week 5, Part 1

Published 10:50 PM

Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13's Friday Night Blitz powered by QDOBA Mexican Eats!

FINAL SCORES:

Pueblo Centennial vs. Pueblo Central - 12-50

Palmer vs. Sand Creek - 0-50

Vista Ridge vs. Pueblo West - 0-20

Pueblo South vs. Pueblo County - 6-35

Palmer Ridge vs. Mesa Ridge - 6-0

Cheyenne vs. Doherty - 41-6

Sierra vs. Air Academy - 6-43

Mead vs. Lewis Palmer - 50-9

Rangeview vs. Liberty - 41-7

