Crews responding to wildfire near Rainbow Trail in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Custer County Sheriff's Office says crews are responding to reports of a wildfire near Rainbow Trail.

The sheriff's office says a person called 911 to report a fire. The sheriff's office says crews are still trying to determine its exact location in the rural mountain area. As of an update at 8:50 a.m., the crews believe the fire is roughly two miles north of Rainbow Trail.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.