Crews responding to wildfire near Rainbow Trail in Custer County

Published 10:45 AM

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Custer County Sheriff's Office says crews are responding to reports of a wildfire near Rainbow Trail.

The sheriff's office says a person called 911 to report a fire. The sheriff's office says crews are still trying to determine its exact location in the rural mountain area. As of an update at 8:50 a.m., the crews believe the fire is roughly two miles north of Rainbow Trail.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated

Celeste Springer

