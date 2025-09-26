CPW shares tips on how to stay bear wise at home

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) --As the 2025 Fat Bear Week wraps up next Tuesday, Sept. 30, Colorado Wildlife officials are using the occasion to remind residents how to stay bear-wise at home.

Fat Bear Week celebrates brown bears' success in preparation for winter hibernation. Voters have the chance to pick the fattest bear of the year, picked from the largest brown bears that live in Brooks River in Katmai National Park, Alaska.

Even with voting wrapping up for bears in Alaska, bears here in Colorado will still be searching for calories as they prepare for winter.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer Sarah Watson joined KRDO13 to share her expert knowledge on remaining bear-wise at home in Colorado.

What's the number one thing homeowners do wrong when it comes to bear-proofing their property?

"Honestly, the biggest thing is going to be not securing their trash, so. Trash cans are expensive. Bear-proof trash cans are expensive, but it is worth the time and the money to get a bear-proof trash can. There's nothing like going out first thing in the morning and cleaning up all that gross trash, and it also helps keep our wildlife healthy and safe," says Watson.

If bears need so many calories, why is it bad to try to help them fatten up for the winter?

"The biggest thing is we want them to have that natural fear of people...if they're comfortable around people, maybe they come and start getting into backyards, potentially homes, vehicles. We start seeing them wandering through neighborhoods and just getting comfortable, and we don't really want that. We want...if they see us, they're going the opposite direction," says Watson.

Ok, so a bear is in or near your home with you, your kids, and your dogs. What's the best thing to do to keep your family safe?

"So first thing, if a bear is in your home, call 911. We're going to get an officer dispatched to that area as soon as possible and then try to get out of that home. If you've just got a bear that's in the backyard or in the front yard, if you see a bear, you know, take that opportunity to haze them," says Watson.

Watson goes on to say that people can use the emergency button on their car key fob, pots and pans, a rattle can, and air horns, to haze a bear away from their home.

"Being big, trying to reinstill that fear. Don't stop your dogs from barking at them. I mean, I know that dogs barking can be annoying, but that is going to be a natural hazing method as well."

At what point are we going from the noise machines to something that's a little bit more proactive, like the bear spray?

"If you've got a bear that's coming close to you. I would go ahead and deploy that, you know, it's better safe than sorry. We will never get mad at anyone for bear-spraying a bear, but it's going to teach them that maybe going up to people was a bad idea. Maybe getting in that trash or coming up and smelling a bird feeder was not the greatest idea."

When it comes to a bear getting inside your car, CPW has the following advice.

"If a bear does happen to get into your vehicle, you can simply, you know, pop the door open, call an officer, just call dispatch. We're happy to come out and help you. The easiest way to keep that from happening, though, is keeping your doors locked and making sure there's nothing that smells like food in there, and that can even be something as simple as those car fresheners," says Watson.

CPW recommends keeping pre-made tools, such as a rattle can, by your front door or in a backpack, in case you encounter a bear.

