Suspect arrested after threatening Panorama Middle School students with gun

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One person has been arrested after Colorado Springs police say they threatened two Panorama Middle School students with a gun.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the incident happened in front of the school during school release on Thursday, September 18. However, the School Resource Officer (SRO) at the middle school did not become aware of the incident until Monday, September 22. That's when the SRO interviewed the two victims, identified the suspect through surveillance video, and contacted police.

According to CSPD, the suspect was a previous felon.

Police executed a search warrant on the suspect's home on Wednesday, September 24. They found two handguns, an assault rifle with a scope, and numerous pieces of property, including military equipment, that was previously reported as stolen from car burglaries.

The suspect was booked into the Criminal Justice Center on corresponding charges. However, CSPD has not released any details about the suspect at this time.

