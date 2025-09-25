Investigation underway after two found dead in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department (FPD) said Thursday it found two people dead in a home on the north side of town after dispatchers heard a "disturbance" on an open 911 line.

FPD said it found the two bodies in a house off of Bonita Drive close to where it meets Carson Boulevard. Sometime after 11 a.m. FPD stated that someone from inside the home called 911 and left the line open, allowing a 911 operator to hear the entire disturbance.

"They are the first, first responders. Before police and fire get on scene, they are actively hearing what is going on in that home," FPD spokesperson Lisa Schneider said.

FPD could not confirm if this is a homicide investigation. According to officials, if there were a homicide, it would be the first this year in Fountain.

A woman who spoke with KRDO13 said she is the grandmother of a victim in the investigation, telling KRDO13 that her granddaughter had three children and had experienced previous issues of abuse with her partner, who lived in the home being investigated by the police.

"She had a three-year-old, a seven-month-old and a 13-year-old. Who's going to take care of those poor kids now?" Brigitte Juroska, who said she is the grandmother of one of the victims.

Juroska said the police told her to go to the police station to pick up the two younger children. Juroska told KRDO13 that the other child was still in school.

Neighbors told KRDO 13 they saw a "large" police presence at the home of the crime about two months ago.

We have reached out to FPD to confirm the details provided by Juroska and the neighbors. FPD said detectives could not confirm any of the information at this time in the investigation.

This is a developing story. This article may be updated.

