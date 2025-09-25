Skip to Content
El Paso County experiencing phone outages in county departments

Pixabay via MGN
today at 11:40 AM
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County has announced that it is experiencing "significant phone outages" in all county departments as of 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 25.

The county requests that those who need assistance submit a request through Citizen Connect or send an email to the department they wish to contact.

Department contact information can be found here.

Officials say they are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Abby Smith

