Trump staffer leaving White House in highest-profile exit yet of second term

By Kristen Holmes, CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Budowich, President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff overseeing communications, will leave the administration later this month for a new job, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

His imminent exit makes him the highest-profile staffer to leave the White House in Trump’s second term, which is now at its eight-month mark. It’s not uncommon for White House staffers to cycle out after about a year. The relative stability of this administration’s staff is a departure from Trump’s first term, which was characterized by frequent turnover.

Budowich, who declined to comment on Wednesday, served as Trump’s spokesperson after he left office in 2021 and later ran the Trump-aligned super PAC MAGA Inc., before rejoining the 2024 campaign.

Axios first reported his departure.

Up until now, the highest-profile aide to depart had been Mike Waltz. But while he was ousted as national security adviser in May, he’s since been confirmed as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.