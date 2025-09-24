Jimmy Kimmel is back on the air, and his return is sparking mixed reactions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is back on the air after his show was briefly suspended, but his return is sparking debate. Some say he's crossed into politics, with others arguing it's just comedy.

KRDO13 spoke with voices across the political spectrum, including a Democrat, a Republican, and Turning Point USA. While they don't all agree on Kimmel, it is clear that late-night comedy remains part of the political conversation.

Ken Davis, Republican chair at El Paso County, spoke to KRDO13 and said, "It should just be entertainment. There's consequences for what we say."

That’s a concern shared by the conservative group Turning Point USA, with many members of the group agreeing that Jimmy Kimmel's acknowledgment wasn't enough.

"Words are free, Jimmy, words are free, and all you have to do is say you're sorry," said Jack Posobiec from Turning Point USA.

But some Democrats see it differently.

"Politics are on the top of everybody's mind...hopefully it will stay political and stay funny like his episode last night, and it helps us to remember that there are institutions that are beyond the reach of the president's control," says John Jarrell, the Democratic chair of El Paso County.

Supporters call it comedy, critics call it politics. Either way, Jimmy Kimmel is once again making headlines.

