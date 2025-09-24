5 things to know for Sept. 24: Jimmy Kimmel, Trump’s UN speech, Climate change, Typhoon Ragasa, Epstein files

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

The world’s first commercial space station is getting closer to launch. NASA is working with private companies to develop a modern successor to the aging International Space Station as its lifespan draws to a close.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel made an emotional return to late-night TV on Tuesday after nearly a weeklong suspension. He received a standing ovation from audience members before his opening monologue, in which he addressed the controversy directly and assailed “anti-American” efforts to curtail free speech in the US. “What’s important is that we live in a country that allows us to have a show like this,” Kimmel told viewers. He also discussed his September 15 remarks about Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer that led ABC to halt production of his show. “It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” he said. “Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what was obviously a deeply disturbed individual.” Sinclair and Nexstar Media Group, which together own about one in five ABC affiliates nationwide, said they will still keep the show off their airwaves for now.

2️⃣ Trump’s UN speech

President Donald Trump lambasted the UN and countries around the world during a lengthy speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. In largely off-script remarks, Trump criticized the UN over what he views as its ineffectiveness. He addressed the most pressing conflicts — the wars in Ukraine and Gaza — only in passing. Afterwards, Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the UNGA and shifted his tone about Russia’s ongoing invasion. The president on social media said Ukraine is now in a position to “fight and WIN” back its original borders, escalating his rhetoric against Moscow. Trump also said NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if they violate their airspace.

3️⃣ Climate change

Scientists have warned for years that climate change is happening and that it is mainly caused by fossil fuel pollution. But in remarks on Tuesday at the UN General Assembly, President Trump launched into a familiar tirade against the concept of global warming. The president called climate change “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world,” and he also referred to “the global warming hoax.” He didn’t precisely explain what he was calling the con job or hoax, but global warming is a demonstrated fact. The vast majority of climate scientists have concluded that the warming effects of climate change are making extreme weather events more powerful. Its toll is evident across the globe: heat waves are more intense, droughts are more widespread, and storms are more unpredictable and deadly.

4️⃣ Typhoon Ragasa

Nearly two million people in southern China have been evacuated as Typhoon Ragasa slams into one of the world’s most densely populated coasts. Packing hurricane-force winds, the storm has left a trail of damage, triggering landslides, flooding and huge waves. It is now bearing down on China’s Guangdong province, where massive cities like Shenzhen and Guangzhou are located. In Taiwan, at least 17 people died and rescuers are scrambling to locate several others missing after a natural dam holding back a recently formed lake collapsed, unleashing 68 million tons of water and flooding the nearby Guangfu township.

5️⃣ Epstein files

CNN projects Democrat Adelita Grijalva will win a US House special election in Arizona, which will deliver the decisive signature to the push for a vote to release the Jeffrey Epstein case files. The race was held to determine who would fill the seat held by her late father, Democratic Rep. Raul Grijalva, who died in March. Former Rep. Grijalva’s daughter was heavily favored against her Republican challenger, Daniel Butierez. House Democrats will now have the 218 members needed to force a vote on a contentious measure that would require the Trump administration to turn over any information related to Epstein. Few Republicans back forcing a vote, although several support the bill itself to compel the full release of the documents. Still, it would face an uphill battle in the Senate if it passed the House.

Breakfast browse

MLB player David Fry hit in the face with a fastball

Cleveland Guardians hitter David Fry was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after being struck in the face by a 99 mph pitch.

Italian city imposes a tourist tax on dogs

Dog owners visiting the Italian city of Bolzano will be hounded for taxes to offset the cost of street cleaning and to fund new parks.

Fired before the fireworks

The group planning the United States’ 250th birthday celebrations has fired its White House-appointed executive director.

Don’t forget to wash your fruits and vegetable

A new study says that eating more pesticide-laced produce exposes Americans to dozens of potential toxins.

China’s internet censors have a new target: pessimists

China’s powerful internet censors have long been known for erasing political dissent. Now, they’re being unleashed on a new scourge — negativity.

Number of the day

27

That’s how many young girls and counselors lost their lives at Camp Mystic during catastrophic floods that swept through the Texas Hill Country in July. The owners of the all-girls camp announced that they plan to partially reopen next summer, prompting criticism from some of the victims’ families.

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ Fighting wildfires from space

Efforts are underway to launch a fleet of more than 50 satellites that will scan the entire planet in near real-time for signs of wildfires. Watch this video to learn more.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things AM was edited and produced by CNN’s Andrew Torgan.