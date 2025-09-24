CPW searching for injured, entangled buck in Gleneagle area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is on the lookout for a deer in the Gleneagle area with a visible injury and antlers entangled with red material.

From the photos provided by CPW, it appears that the deer's antlers are tangled with some bright red moving straps. While CPW says animals with antlers are resilient and will eventually shed the antlers anyway, it still poses a risk to the deer. Rangers hope to offer the deer a helping hand.

Furthermore, CPW is reminding everyone that Halloween webbing, string lights, netted hammocks, and sports nets can tangle wildlife. Consider wildlife safety when decorating outdoors and learn more on CPW's website.

Rangers say the deer is still mobile somewhere in the Gleneagle area. If anyone sees this buck, they're asked to call CPW with the location at 719-227-5200.

