Would-be Trump assassin tries to stab himself after guilty verdict

By Randi Kaye, CNN

Fort Pierce, Florida (CNN) — Ryan Routh, the 59-year-old accused of attempting to kill Donald Trump as the former and future president played a round of golf on his Florida course last year – the second attempt on Trump’s life during his second campaign – has been found guilty on all charges against him.

Routh appeared to try to stab himself in the neck with a pen after the verdict was read, a person in the courtroom told CNN. Authorities stopped him from doing so.

His daughter also had an emotional outburst in the courtroom after the verdict was read.

Routh, who represented himself at his federal trial in Fort Pierce, Florida, was facing five charges, including attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, possessing a firearm and ammunition as a felon, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Authorities say Routh created a “sniper’s nest” near the sixth green of Trump International Golf Club, but never fired a shot at Trump.

Jurors deliberated for under three hours before delivering the guilty verdict.

Routh will be sentenced on December 18 by Judge Aileen Cannon. He faces the possibility of life in prison.

Trump took to social media after the verdict to congratulate law enforcement.

“Congratulations to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, and the entire DOJ team on the conviction, in Florida, of the person who attempted an assassination on my life,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“This was an evil man with an evil intention, and they caught him,” the president added.

US attorneys rested their case on Friday after calling 38 witnesses. Nearly two weeks of testimony and hundreds of exhibits culminated with the final witness who pieced together how Routh was allegedly “stalking” Trump and collecting both “physical and electronic evidence.”

Kimberly McGreevy, an FBI supervisory special agent, focused on evidence collected between August 14 and September 15, 2024, leading up to the alleged assassination attempt. Prosecutors ticked through a mountain of evidence with McGreevy on the stand, including call logs, text messages, bank records and video surveillance.

Highlighting cellphone records allegedly from Routh’s “burner phones,” the witness pointed to calls and text messages Routh allegedly made to arrange for the purchase of the rifle.

The FBI witness told the jury cellphone data showed Routh “in the vicinity” of the golf club for weeks before the incident, including on September 2 for 16 hours beginning at 4 a.m. A Google account on one of Routh’s alleged “burner phones” showed he searched for “Trump’s upcoming rallies” and “Palm Beach traffic cameras,” according to prosecutors.

The government also laid out Routh’s alleged getaway plan: multiple license plates, three aliases, and Google searches for “directions to Miami airport” and “flights to Mexico.” Text messages allegedly show he told a friend in Mexico, “I may see you Monday,” the day after his alleged plan to shoot Trump. Other searches online, prosecutors say, included “hospitals in the area” and instructions on “how to make a tourniquet.”

On September 15, 2024, less than an hour before authorities say Routh was going to open fire on Trump, he texted his three children. His daughter Sarah at 12:55 p.m.: “Love you so much, you are the best daughter.” His son Adam at 12:56 p.m.: “You are so awesome dude, love you so much.” His son Orin also at 12:56 p.m.: “Love you so much, man. You are so brilliant.”

Orin, seemingly alarmed, wrote back: “Love you too, Dad. What’s up? Everything alright?”

Routh was arrested as he fled north on Florida’s Interstate 95 about an hour later.

Eyewitness Tommy McGee also testified for the government. He told the jury he saw a “frantic and disheveled” man leaving the scene and decided to follow him. He took pictures of his black Nissan Xterra and also wrote down his license plate. McGee alerted authorities, who stopped Routh’s car about 45 minutes north on Highway 95. McGee was later brought to the scene to ID him.

On cross-examination, Routh told McGee, “You’re a good man. You’re my hero. You’re an American hero.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the guilty verdict “illustrates the Department of Justice’s commitment to punishing those who engage in political violence. This attempted assassination was not only an attack on our President, but an affront to our very nation itself.”

Closing arguments center on intent

During closing arguments Tuesday, both prosecutors and the defendant zeroed in on intent.

“Even though he didn’t kill Trump, he wanted to,” prosecutor Chris Browne told the jury.

He said Routh “obsessively stalked and tracked his intended victim,” and planned his alleged assassination attempt “meticulously and obsessively.”

The defendant, delivering his own closing argument, claimed the assassination was “never going to happen.” Routh said, “If the attempted assassination was not taken, it is not an attempt.”

“There was no intent,” he told the jury.

Routh’s closing was interrupted by Cannon at least 10 times as he veered into territory outside the bounds of evidence and charges. She told him to “move on” numerous times.

On rebuttal, the prosecution reminded the jury that the crime does not have to be “completed” to convict of attempted assassination – “nobody has to be shot,” prosecutor John Shipley said.

Routh’s defense

Routh had considered testifying in his own defense, but did call three witnesses, including two friends and a former Marine sniper, Michael McClay.

McClay told the jury that the SKS rifle authorities say they found at the scene jammed twice, after firing only one shot. The prosecutors disputed the weapon’s capability during cross-examination, noting McClay had tested the weapon seven months after the incident at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. Prosecutors also noted by then, the weapon had been treated with acid to try and restore the serial number.

When Routh’s testimony veered into territory like his alleged drug use with his character witnesses, the judge jumped in, telling him, “I’ve given you substantial latitude. Drugs and cigarettes are not relevant here. I’m going to ask you conclude the direct of this witness.”

After her father rested his case without testifying, Routh’s daughter, Sarah, told CNN: “I feel like he really didn’t have another choice. After seeing how rigged it is, why would he put himself in that position, you know, that would be stupid. It’s obviously all rigged and it’s all bullsh*t.”

CNN’s Hannah Rabinowitz and Alejandra Jaramillo contributed to this report.

