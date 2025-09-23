Search underway after two teens escape from Colorado Springs youth detention center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – State officials have confirmed a search is underway for two teens who escaped from a youth detention center in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon.

The Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) says the pair escaped from Spring Creek Youth Services Center at around 1 p.m. on Sept. 22. A search is now underway for the two teens, and local law enforcement has been notified.

At this time, it's unclear how the teens escaped from the facility or where the agency's search efforts are being focused. Officials also haven't released any information on the involved juveniles due to privacy laws for minors.

Spring Creek is a secure commitment facility run by CDHS, which houses youth ages 12–20 who have "high-risk needs" or have committed a variety of crimes.

According to CDHS, the center serves both juveniles who are awaiting court hearings after being charged with a crime, and juveniles who have already received their court sentence. At this time, it hasn't been confirmed which category the involved minors are in.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

