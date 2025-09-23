Disney+ gets a price hike — at the most awkward possible time

By Liam Reilly, CNN

(CNN) — Disney is hiking the price of its subscription streaming service — and the timing couldn’t be more awkward, given the controversy surrounding the media giant’s handling of Jimmy Kimmel this past week.

Starting October 21, Disney+’s plan with ads will increase $2 to $11.99, while its ad-free tier will increase $3 to $18.99. Hulu will increase prices that same day, with the Disney-owned streamer’s ad tier rising $2 to $11.99. Elsewhere in the Disney streaming universe, ESPN Select will increase by a dollar to $12.99. Several bundles involving Disney+ will increase in price as well.

Disney often implements price hikes in October; the company did so for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN in both 2023 and 2024. A source familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN that consumers were notified about the price increases on Tuesday, and that the hikes﻿ were part of the company’s normal business process.

Still, the timing for Disney may be inopportune. The company is still reckoning with widespread backlash for benching Kimmel late last week after the President Donald Trump-aligned Federal Communications Commission chairman threatened to revoke ABC’s affiliate licenses over the late-night host’s comments about Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer.

An organic boycott of Disney’s streaming service grew in response, with Howard Stern telling his SiriusXM listeners that he had canceled his Disney+ subscription to show solidarity with the late-night host.

Disney reversed course on Monday, announcing it would reinstate Kimmel’s show on Tuesday evening.

However, the difficulties are likely to continue, as MAGA media commentators are now raging against Disney for putting Kimmel back on the air.

Disney also finds itself at odds with local media giants Sinclair and Nexstar, which together own more than 20% of ABC affiliates. Both are continuing to preempt Kimmel’s broadcast on their stations.

