Carfentanil found in local case; county warns it’s 100 times stronger than fentanyl

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office warns the community that they have detected carfentanil in a recent case. Officials warn that the opioid is 100 times stronger than fentanyl.

According to El Paso County, this is the first known instance in which the powerful synthetic opioid has been identified without the presence of fentanyl.

The county says that carfentanil overdoses may go undetected, due to it not reacting with most immunoassays or fentanyl test strips, which can create a “false negative” result if fentanyl is not present. Officials say only when fentanyl appears alongside carfentanil would test strips show a positive result.

The county says that symptoms include slowed or stopped breathing, snoring or gurgling sounds, pinpoint pupils, cold or clammy skin, drowsiness, disorientation, sedation and unresponsiveness. Officials say Narcan can be used for an overdose, but a high dose could be required.

