Trump’s alleged would-be assassin to call his first witness and may testify on his own behalf

(CNN) — Ryan Routh, the man accused of trying to assassinate then-candidate Donald Trump last year, will call his first witness Monday morning at his federal trial in Fort Pierce, Florida, and may testify in his own defense.

The 59-year-old Routh, who is representing himself, has told Judge Aileen Cannon he is considering testifying. That would open him up to cross-examination by the US attorneys prosecuting him.

Routh is expected to call three witnesses, including a family member and former Marine sniper who test-fired the SKS Soviet-made rifle found at the scene of Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach on September 15, 2024.

Routh faces five charges, including attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, possessing a firearm and ammunition as a felon, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Authorities say Routh created a “sniper’s nest” near the sixth green of Trump International Golf Club.

Routh’s daughter Sarah has been in court every day since the trial started.

“I think he’s gonna try to prove, show who he is as a person,” she told CNN.

When asked how he’s doing representing himself, she said, “he is doing a great job for no law education and no materials, no resources … no law library, no law books.”

After hearing from 38 witnesses, prosecutors rested their case Friday. Nearly two weeks of testimony and hundreds of exhibits culminated with final witness who pieced together how Routh was allegedly “stalking” Trump and collecting both “physical and electronic evidence.”

Kimberly McGreevy, an FBI supervisory special agent, focused on evidence collected between August 14 and September 15, 2024, leading up to the alleged assassination attempt. Prosecutors ticked through a mountain of evidence with McGreevy on the stand, including call logs, text messages, bank records and video surveillance.

Highlighting cellphone records allegedly from Routh’s “burner phones,” the witness pointed to calls and text messages Routh allegedly made to arrange for the purchase of the rifle. Pictures of someone holding that weapon and dressed in clothing that matches clothes found in Routh’s car were also shown to the jury. The actual items, ripped jeans and mustard-colored shoes, were displayed in court.

The FBI witness told the jury cellphone data showed Routh “in the vicinity” of the golf club for weeks before the incident, including on September 2 for 16 hours beginning at 4 a.m. A Google account on one of Routh’s alleged “burner phones” showed he searched for “Trump’s upcoming rallies” and “Palm Beach traffic cameras,” according to prosecutors.

The government also laid out Routh’s alleged getaway plan: multiple license plates, three aliases, and Google searches for “directions to Miami airport” and “flights to Mexico.” Text messages allegedly show he told a friend in Mexico, “I may see you Monday,” the day after his alleged plan to shoot Trump. Other searches online, prosecutors say, included “hospitals in the area” and instructions on “how to make a tourniquet.”

Prosecutors say Routh also wrote a song about Trump loosely based on lyrics from an Eminem song. Routh’s lyrics were said to have included phrases including “carrot a**” and “eat those bullets,” along with the line, “I’d like to remove the frown and eliminate that clown.”

On September 15, 2024, less than an hour before authorities say Routh was going to open fire on Trump, he texted his three children. His daughter Sarah at 12:55 p.m.: “Love you so much, you are the best daughter.” His son Adam at 12:56 p.m.: “You are so awesome dude, love you so much.” His son Orin also at 12:56 p.m.: “Love you so much, man. You are so brilliant.”

Orin, seemingly alarmed, wrote back: “Love you too, Dad. What’s up? Everything alright?”

Routh was arrested as he fled north on Florida’s Interstate 95 about an hour later.

