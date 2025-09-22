Trump goes into UN gathering isolated but defiant on path ahead for Gaza

By Kylie Atwood, Jennifer Hansler, CNN

(CNN) — When President Donald Trump delivers the first address of his second term to the annual gathering of global leaders at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, he will be at odds with more than half of the member nations, including key allies, over the war in Gaza and possibility of establishing a Palestinian state.

The Trump administration has become increasingly isolated on the issue as the conflict nears its two-year mark. As a growing number of countries have denounced Israel’s actions in the enclave, the US has not only stood by its ally but provided it with consistent political cover and military support.

One of the clearest examples of the US’ isolation will come on Monday, when France and Saudi Arabia co-host a two-state solution conference, supported by 142 of the 193 UN Member States.

The US is not participating in the conference and was one of only 10 countries who voted against the General Assembly resolution backing the high-level gathering.

President Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce that France is recognizing a Palestinian state during the conference, saying in recent days that the move would isolate Hamas. It is a largely symbolic move that some nations have taken in recent months or plan to take in the weeks ahead, and one that Trump administration officials have condemned as counterproductive to peace efforts.

On Sunday, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Portugal all recognized a Palestinian state. Other countries are expected to join France in making the same announcement during the UN gathering Monday.

And there’s zero sign the US will budge on its stance of being a staunch supporter of Netanyahu’s government. Standing next to the British Prime Minister last week in the UK, Trump said the Britain’s plan to recognize a Palestinian state is “one of our few disagreements.”

Rather than denounce comments from Israeli officials about the possible annexation of the West Bank, a move that would break international law, Trump administration officials have argued the recognition of a Palestinian state will boost Hamas prompt the Israeli reaction.

“I think much of that is a reaction to several nations around the world deciding to unilaterally declare a Palestinian state,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday, following meetings in Israel.

“We warned them that we thought that was counterproductive. We actually think it’s undermined negotiations, because it emboldened Hamas, and we think it undermines future prospects of peace in the region. We thought it was unwise to do that, and I think you’re seeing that as a counterreaction,” he said.

US has blocked visas for Palestinian leaders

The Trump administration has gone beyond just harsh rhetoric around recognition of a Palestinian state. It has also tried to block the meaningful participation of the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the gathering.

In a largely unprecedented move, the administration denied a visa to PA President Mahmoud Abbas and members of the PA and Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) to travel to New York for the general assembly. It has also instituted a new policy to deny most types of visas to Palestinian Authority passport holders.

As a result, there will not be a high-level PA delegation in New York this week for the gathering of world leaders. While Abbas is expected to speak at the Monday conference virtually, not being present for in-person conversations comes with significant repercussions.

“If you only talk to one side, you’re not going to make peace,” said Jake Walles, a retired US Ambassador who served as the consul general in Jerusalem. “He’s the international face of the Palestinians. He represents the Palestinians abroad. You have to at least have a dialogue with him if you want to get anywhere. I don’t see that there’s any alternative leadership out there other than Hamas, and certainly we don’t want to deal with Hamas.”

Monday’s conference will set out to define a roadmap for peace and stability in the region based a two-state solution, explained a French government source. Announcements of contributions towards the stabilization of Gaza and the financing the PA to avoid financial collapse are also expected.

The Trump administration, which is not actively pursuing a two-state solution even though that has been the stated US policy goal for decades, is not presenting a counterproposal, two US officials said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said in recent weeks that “there will be no Palestinian state,” in response to the recognition being planned at the UN. It is unclear if Israel plans to take specific actions to respond to Monday’s conference, but one Israeli official did not count out further annexation announcements by their government in the near-term.

The Trump administration has also soured on the possibility of a diplomatic solution to end the ongoing war and has not condemned Netanyahu’s new operation to take Gaza City which has prompted a global outcry and anger from many of the families of Israeli hostages being held by Hamas.

While Rubio said a “negotiated settlement” is still the administration’s preference, he said time may have run out. He notably did not speak out about Israel’s new ground offensive in Gaza City.

“At some point Israel – it’s their war; they’re going to get to decide how they want to proceed, because they’re the ones that were attacked on October 7th,” he said on Monday.

On Thursday, the US vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for “an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza respected by all parties” and the release of the hostages. The US representative claimed it “fails to condemn Hamas or recognize Israel’s right to defend itself.” All 14 other members of the powerful body voted in favor.

