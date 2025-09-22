Traffic accident closes lanes on Southbound I-25 at Hwy 24 bypass in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reports that three right lanes on Southbound I-25 at Highway 24 bypass were closed due to a traffic accident.

According to CDOT, all lanes are back open.

Colorado Springs Police Department says a semi truck with a crane hit the overpass.

This is a devloping story. This article may be updated.

