Tom Holland takes a break from filming latest ‘Spider-Man’ movie after suffering a concussion

(CNN) — Spider-Man had a bit of an accident.

Tom Holland, who has starred as the superhero in films since 2016, suffered a “mild concussion,” a source with knowledge of the production told CNN.

“Tom experienced a mild concussion and out of precaution, he will take a break from filming and is expected to return to work in a few days,” the source said.

“Thankfully, no one else was affected and production will continue on as planned,” the individual added.

The actor was not hospitalized as a result of the injury.

CNN has contacted representatives for Sony, Marvel and Holland for comment.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is currently in production. It will be the fourth web-slinger film led by Holland, 29.

“It’s been such a long time that I’ve done it that it’s going to feel like a breath of fresh air,” he said of the project in July. “I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together.”

