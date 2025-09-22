Recapping the 2025 Pikes Peak Marathon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Runners from all over the world made their way to the top of America's Mountain over the weekend with the Pikes Peak Ascent kicking off on Saturday with the official marathon on Sunday, Sept. 22.

The runners charge through downtown Manitou Springs, where they ascend to the Barr Trail for a total of 13.1 miles, reaching an elevation of 7,800 ft after this trek, and then descend 13.1 miles back to the starting point in Manitou.

This marathon is known to be a brutal yet a beautiful and glorious event that requires anywhere from 6 to 12 months of training.

It also takes hundreds of volunteers to support them.

"An event like this race weekend is 6 to 700 volunteers every year. So it's not just a couple that you see here and there. It's people that are setting up on the mountain, running hoses, and that's days, weeks in advance of all the preparation that goes into it," says Michael Yowell, assistant to the race director.

Coming in first place at 3 hours and 54 minutes, top runner Jonathan Aziz from Colorado Springs won his fourth consecutive win at the Pikes Peak marathon.

The first woman to cross the finish line this year was Kristina Mascarenas, coming in with a time of 4 hours and 35 minutes and scoring 10th overall.

Honorable mentions go to Chris and his dog, Ollie, who didn't place, but both made it across the finish line.

Chris and Ollie. Courtesy: Pikes Peak Marathon & Ascent

