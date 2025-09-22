Police searching for suspect after second stabbing in the past month at Monument Valley Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police are searching for a suspect after a man showed up at a hospital Saturday, claiming he was robbed and stabbed in the neck by another man at Monument Valley Park.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20, officers were called to the Penrose Main Hospital after a man walked in with a stab wound.

The victim told police he'd been walking in Monument Valley Park when another man stole his backpack, leading to a struggle. During the fight, the victim was stabbed in the side of his neck with an unknown object, CSPD said.

The victim had to get eight stitches, but police say the stab wound was not life-threatening.

This is the second stabbing incident near Monument Valley Park in the past month. A suspect has still not been identified in the first incident, which dates back to Aug. 28, when police say they found 48-year-old Daniel Parsons stabbed to death under a bridge near the park.

Police have not yet identified a suspect in either case. If you have any information regarding either incident, you're asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.

