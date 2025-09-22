FDA expands recall of frozen shrimp in Colorado due to possible radioactive contamination

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expanding a recall to Colorado for frozen shrimp that may have been exposed to radioactive material.

According to a release from the FDA, the recall initially started for several frozen shrimp products in late August in multiple states. That recall was then expanded into Colorado, specifically for 6-ounce packages of frozen cocktail shrimp that were sold at Walmart across the state.

The FDA says the shrimp were imported from Indonesia and believed to have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions and potentially exposed to cesium 137, which can cause an increased risk of cancer

The affected Cocktail Shrimp 6oz is packaged in a clear plastic tray and features a red and white label, with no illnesses reported as of September 22, according to the FDA.

FDA officials advise consumers not to consume the product and to dispose of or return it for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact AquaStar at 1-800-331-3440, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PST.

