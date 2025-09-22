Expect smoke near U.S. Air Force Academy later this week

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Air Force Academy is alerting the community of possible smoke around the academy later this week due to scheduled burn operations.

According to officials, fire managers from the Pikes Peak Ranger District will conduct these burn operations in the Rainbow Gluch area west of Rampart Reservoir on Wednesday and Thursday pending weather.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the fire will begin treating 460 acres to improve conditions and reduce the risk of wildfires.

Read more about the U.S. Forest Service's scheduled prescribed burn here.

