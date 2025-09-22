Skip to Content
Climber dies after fall in Clear Creek County

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – A climber has died after falling from a mountain climbing route along Highway 103, according to Idaho Springs Police.

Just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, emergency crews from multiple agencies – including Idaho Springs Police, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, and multiple rescue teams – responded to private property in Clear Creek County after reports of a serious climbing accident.

A Flight for Life helicopter was also immediately dispatched to the scene, but once rescue teams arrived, they discovered the fallen climber had suffered fatal injuries. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

"We are saddened to share that the fall patient did not survive their injuries. Our thoughts are with the patient’s family and friends," the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office said in a post to social media Saturday.

The identity of the climber has not been released, as officials are now working to notify their family.

The Idaho Springs Police Department is leading an investigation into the fatal fall, which remains ongoing.

