Skip to Content
News

Wrong way DUI driver refuses to stop near Downtown Colorado Springs

KRDO
By
today at 7:51 AM
Published 7:20 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--This morning at 2:34 a.m, CSPD Officer’s from the Gold Hill Division were travelling northbound on I-25, exiting at Cimarron (Exit 141), where they observed a vehicle entering southbound I-25 on the northbound off ramp. 

Officers conducted a U-turn and initiated a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop. A chase began as the driver initially accelerated away from officers. 

The vehicle eventually stopped on the overpass at Tejon St. The driver was taken into custody without incident.

Alcohol was a factor in this incident. No one was injured.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Samantha Hildebrandt

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.