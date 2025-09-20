Wrong way DUI driver refuses to stop near Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--This morning at 2:34 a.m, CSPD Officer’s from the Gold Hill Division were travelling northbound on I-25, exiting at Cimarron (Exit 141), where they observed a vehicle entering southbound I-25 on the northbound off ramp.

Officers conducted a U-turn and initiated a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop. A chase began as the driver initially accelerated away from officers.

The vehicle eventually stopped on the overpass at Tejon St. The driver was taken into custody without incident.

Alcohol was a factor in this incident. No one was injured.