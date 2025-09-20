Poland scrambles jets as Russia launches massive aerial assault on Ukraine

By Sophie Tanno, Antonia Mortensen and Daria Tarasova-Markina, CNN

(CNN) — Polish and allied military aircraft were scrambled early Saturday after Russia launched a massive aerial assault on Ukraine including strikes that targeted near its western border with Poland.

It came hours after NATO intercepted three Russian jets over Estonia’s airspace and with Europe on heightened alert following a series of Russian airspace violations in eastern countries.

“Due to the activity of the Russian Federation’s long-range aviation, which is carrying out strikes on the territory of Ukraine, Polish and allied aviation has begun operating in our airspace,” the Polish military posted on X.

“Duty fighter pairs have been scrambled, and ground-based air defense systems as well as radiolocation reconnaissance have reached a state of maximum readiness,” it said.

Russia launched 579 attack drones and various types of dummy drones at Ukraine overnight into Saturday, Kyiv’s Air Force said. Moscow also launched eight ballistic missiles and 32 cruise missiles in the attack, it said.

“All night, Ukraine was under a massive attack by Russia,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. He added that three people have been killed in the shelling and dozens more injured.

“Every such strike is not a military necessity but a deliberate strategy by Russia to terrorize civilians and destroy our infrastructure,” he said. “That is why a strong international response is needed.”

Overall, eight people were killed, and at least 32 injured, in Russian attacks over the last 24 hours, according to regional authorities.

On Friday, NATO intercepted three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets that violated Estonia’s airspace in what Estonia called an “unprecedentedly brazen” incident.

The country’s foreign ministry said the jets entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission and remained there for a total of 12 minutes.

Italian F-35 fighters that were stationed in Estonia as part of NATO’s Eastern Sentry operation, in addition to Swedish and Finnish aircraft, responded to the intrusion, NATO said.

Russia denied its jets had entered Estonian airspace, insisting the flight was carried out “in strict accordance with international rules” and “without violating the borders of other countries.”

Estonia has requested NATO Article 4 consultations following the violation, the mechanism which allows any member to formally bring an issue to the attention to NATO’s principle political decision-making body. A meeting is due to take place early next week.

Russian drones violated both Polish and Romanian airspace earlier this month – prompting NATO allies to pledge to beef up defenses on the bloc’s eastern flank.

Also earlier this month, NATO fighter jets shot down multiple Russian drones that violated Polish airspace during an attack on Ukraine.

The operation marked the first time shots were fired by NATO since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022. The military alliance denounced Moscow’s “absolutely dangerous” behavior.

