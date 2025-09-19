Skip to Content
Vendors out before dawn setting up for Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival

By
New
Published 5:54 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Food and coffee trucks started setting up shop just after 4 a.m. at the Langoni Sports Complex before the balloon fest, while farmers followed suit by filling in on Union Avenue before the sun rises to prepare for the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival.

The Chile Balloon Fest starts at 6:45 a.m. to kick off the weekend. The festival starts downtown on Friday at 3 p.m. Below are the hours for the three-day event on Union Avenue:

Friday: 3 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

