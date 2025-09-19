U.S. Air Force Academy welcomes visiting aircraft, expects increased noise this week

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Air Force Academy announces that beginning Saturday, Sept. 20, through Sept. 27, there will be an increase in aircraft noise around the academy from flyovers.

Below are the multiple schedule flyovers according to the U.S. Air Force Academy:

Thunderbolt IIs from the Idaho Air National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing, pilots from the 190th Fighter Squadron, will fly over the Sept. 20 football game between the U.S. Air Force Academy Fighting Falcons and the Boise State University Broncos.

Thunderbids are scheduled to make a series of aerial passes over the Academy mid-day Wednesday to announce their arrival back in Colorado before landing in Pueblo for the upcoming Pueblo Wings of Pride Air Show.

Friday the 26th, two F-22 Raptors, from the 71st Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley–Eustis,Virginia, are also scheduled to fly over the Academy.

Academy graduates will take to the skies Sept. 27, in U.S. Air Force F-22s and Marine Corps F/A-18C Hornets, from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, before the academy's football team takes on the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors at 2 p.m. in Falcon Stadium.

During flyovers, officials say to expect low-flying aircraft around neighborhoods and increased flight noise. Officials remind drivers not to stop along I-25 or any roads to watch the flyovers.

According to the academy, all flyovers with a finish before 6 p.m. and additional flyovers not listed above may also happen during the week.

For more information, please contact the U.S. Air Force Academy Strategic Communications at (719)

333- 7731 or email media.rel@afacademy.af.edu.

