Prescribed burn planned for Rainbow Gulch area next week

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Forest Service says that crews from the Pikes Peak Ranger District plan to conduct a prescribed burn in the Rainbow Gulch area next week.

The Forest Service says that they plan to treat about 460 acres starting on Sept. 22. According to officials, the area is directly west of Rampart Reservoir and directly west of Forest Service Road 300 in El Paso County.

Fire managers say their work will include efforts to either burn or cut down grassland.

"Prescribed fires are the managed application of fire to the landscape under specified weather and fuels conditions to improve forest conditions, provide diverse habitats for plants and animals and reduce the risk of destructive wildfire to municipal watersheds and communities in the area," read a release from the Forest Service.

Residents living nearby can expect to see smoke in the area.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.