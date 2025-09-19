Estonia says its airspace was violated by three Russian jets

By Sophie Tanno, CNN

(CNN) — Estonian airspace was violated by three Russian jets on Friday, the country’s foreign ministry said, adding that it had summoned Russia’s chargé d’affaires over the incident.

Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission, and remained there for a total of 12 minutes, the ministry said.

“Russia has already violated Estonia’s airspace four times this year, which in itself is unacceptable. But today’s incursion, involving three fighter aircraft entering our airspace, is unprecedentedly brazen,” Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.

“Russia’s increasingly extensive testing of boundaries and growing aggressiveness must be met with a swift increase in political and economic pressure.”

The incident on Friday comes after Russian drones violated both Polish and Romanian airspace earlier this month – prompting NATO allies to pledge to beef up defenses on the alliance’s eastern flank.

