Early morning van fire erupts in Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirms there was a van fire around 8 a.m. on Friday morning.

The fire erupted near Widefield Community Park. The sheriff's office says there is no criminal investigation at this time.

KRDO13 has reached out to the fire department for more information. Details are limited, but this article may be updated.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.