CPW saves bear cub from unlikely hospital hideout

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) reports that they came to the rescue of a bear cub trapped in the underground employee parking at St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs.

CPW says the cub was 9 months old and temporarily immobilized to be placed in a wildlife trailer.

While the cub was asleep, CPW says they placed an ear tag and then gave the cub a "wake-up" drug.

The cub has now been relocated to a wildlife rehabilitation facility in Frisco, confirms CPW.

