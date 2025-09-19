Skip to Content
Colorado Springs police publicly identify pedestrian killed along MLK bypass

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the name of a pedestrian who was killed while walking along the MLK bypass at I-25.

CSPD says 31-year-old Anthony Dutchak was found on the northbound on-ramp to I-25, and police believe he was hit by at least one car.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but CSPD says they don't believe the driver was impaired.

