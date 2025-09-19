Colorado Springs police publicly identify pedestrian killed along MLK bypass

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the name of a pedestrian who was killed while walking along the MLK bypass at I-25.

CSPD says 31-year-old Anthony Dutchak was found on the northbound on-ramp to I-25, and police believe he was hit by at least one car.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but CSPD says they don't believe the driver was impaired.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.