Brett James, Grammy-winning ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’ songwriter, dies in North Carolina plane crash

(CNN) — Grammy-winning songwriter Brett James, known for penning hits including Carrie Underwood’s “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” died in a small-engine plane crash on Thursday, according to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. He was 57.

A plane registered under James’ name reportedly crashed into a field in Franklin, North Carolina, about 270 miles southeast of Nashville, around 3 p.m. Thursday, according to data from FlightAware and a statement from the FAA.

The plane departed from John C Tune Airport in Nashville, according to FlightAware. It crashed into a field near Iotla Valley Elementary School, CNN affiliate WLOS reported.

“The students, and staff are safe. There was an airplane accident on the neighboring property. Again all students and staff are safe,” Macon County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

Three people were on board the plane, according to the FAA, and the National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating.

CNN has reached out to Macon County Sheriff’s Office for further information.

James, who worked with megastars like Taylor Swift, Bon Jovi and Keith Urban, won a Grammy for Best Country Song in 2006 for co-writing “Jesus, Take the Wheel.” He also wrote on Kenny Chesney’s “Out Last Night,” and was regarded as one of the industry’s most sought-after collaborators.

His more than 500 songs have appeared on albums with combined sales of over 110 million copies, according to the Nashville Songwriters Association International.

In 2020, James was elected to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. He also owned the publishing company Cornman Music and served on the board of the Country Music Association and as a national trustee of The Recording Academy, according to the Nashville Symphony.

“Brett was a trusted collaborator to country’s greatest names, and a true advocate for his fellow songwriters,” the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers said in an Instagram post announcing James’ death.

“Rest in peace pal. Total stud. Fellow aviator. One of the best singer-songwriters in our town….total legend,” country musician Dierks Bentley wrote on Instagram.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

