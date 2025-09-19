5 things to know for Sept. 19: Kimmel suspension, Vaccines, Erika Kirk, Israeli hostages, Roller coaster death



Astronomers are studying an exoplanet about 40 light-years away from Earth that could be habitable. With the help of the James Webb Space Telescope, some researchers are close to confirming if it has an Earth-like atmosphere and the potential to sustain liquid water.

1️⃣ Kimmel suspension

President Donald Trump is now suggesting that the federal government could revoke the licenses of broadcast networks if they air negative coverage of him. The president’s stark warning comes in the wake of ABC’s decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show off the air. Trump told reporters on Thursday that he would endorse moves by the FCC to pull licenses, and suggested networks should have to reapply for them periodically. He added that not airing conservative views could be a rationale for removing a network’s license. Trump said he would leave the decision to Brendan Carr, the FCC chairman at the center of this week’s Kimmel controversy. Carr has suggested that ABC’s move to suspend Kimmel’s show is just the beginning of what’s to come.

2️⃣ Vaccines

A CDC advisory committee chosen by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is calling for changes to childhood vaccines. The advisors voted to recommend that children under the age of four should receive the combined measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine separately from the varicella vaccine for the virus that causes chickenpox. While Thursday’s vote against the combo shot may seem like a small tweak, experts said the fact that the panel was revisiting older vaccines can erode confidence in the overall vaccine process. The advisory group is scheduled to continue its two-day meeting today with a discussion and vote on Covid-19 vaccines for all age groups, in addition to a vote on hepatitis B shots for newborns.

3️⃣ Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk has been named CEO of Turning Point USA, taking over the organization that her husband, Charlie Kirk, helped found and led until his assassination last week. The move was announced by the organization’s board on Thursday, in accordance with her late husband’s wishes. Charlie Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012 and transformed it into one of the most influential conservative organizations that was credited with galvanizing youth toward Donald Trump’s MAGA movement. In her first remarks since her husband’s assassination, Kirk said she was committed to continuing his legacy. Kirk will attend her husband’s memorial on Sunday, where she is due to be one of the speakers in a lineup that includes President Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

4️⃣ Israeli hostages

Hamas has issued its strongest warning about the fate of the remaining Israeli hostages amid Israel’s Gaza City offensive. In a message written in Hebrew and addressed to Israel’s leadership, Hamas’ military wing said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ground incursion in Gaza City means that Israel has lost any chance of getting its hostages out of the territory – dead or alive. Hamas’ statement comes as public anger against Netanyahu and his government continues to mount inside Israel, with weekly demonstrations in Tel Aviv demanding an end to the war and a ceasefire reaching a fever pitch.

5️⃣ Roller coaster death

A man riding a roller coaster at Universal Orlando Resort’s newest theme park died from blunt impact injuries. “We are devastated by this tragic event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest’s loved ones,” a spokesperson for Universal Orlando Resorts said. Authorities are working to determine what caused the accident at Epic Universe on Wednesday. The man in his 30s was found unresponsive after riding the coaster and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A medical examiner ruled the death an accident after an autopsy, though the investigation remains ongoing.

