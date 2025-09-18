Pueblo County first responders and judicial staff get hands-on experience in active shooter drill

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says its team held an active shooter exercise on Thursday at the Dennis Maes Judicial Building.

The drill brought together judicial, sheriff's office, and other agency staff to ensure everyone is prepared for a worst-case scenario. According to the sheriff's office, the exercise simulated a situation where two shooters were in the judicial building.

“Having an exercise such as this allows for our deputies to respond to realistic situations in a safe,

learning environment,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero in a statement. “This also allows us to work with other partner agencies, and as we train and practice together, we build a rapport and level of

trust that will carry over into a real-world situation.”

Source: Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said this is the second consecutive year that judicial staff have joined the exercise.

“Exercises like this are crucial for building our readiness,” said Chief Judge Gregory Styduhar in a release.

“They not only enhance our response capabilities but also reinforce the importance of collaboration

between the courts and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office court security team. Our ultimate goal is

the safety of everyone who walks through these doors.”

The drill included ambulances and helicopters, with participation from area hospitals, the sheriff's office said.

Source: Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

