Northbound I-25 closed at Santa Fe Avenue due to multi-car crash

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - Northbound I-25 is closed in Fountain at the Santa Fe Avenue exit due to a multi-car crash.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced the closure at 8:36 a.m. Emergency crews are currently on scene.

According to cotrip.org, drivers in the area should expect a delay of at least 20 minutes. Drivers are being detoured off the interstate via the Santa Fe Avenue exit.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.