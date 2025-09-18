Skip to Content
Local broadcast professor sheds light on the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ show being pulled from air

today at 12:18 PM
Published 11:57 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - ABC has announced that they will be pulling "Jimmy Kimmel Live" off air "indefinitely" after remarks about the suspect in Charlie Kirk's shooting.

ABC News is owned by Disney, and KRDO13 is owned by News Press and Gazette (NPG), a family-owned broadcast company.

Today, KRDO13 is speaking with Brian Wheeler, the head of Radio & Television at Pikes Peak State College (PPSC).

He's planning to share information about what this means in the context of Late Night TV history, the FCC and freedom of speech.

MORE DETAILS: ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Pulled: Here’s what ABC will air tonight

KRDO13 News will have a full report at 4, 5 and 6 o'clock.

Mackenzie Stafford

