'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Pulled: Here's what ABC will air tonight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- ABC has announced that they will be pulling "Jimmy Kimmel Live" off air "indefinitely" after remarks about Charlie Kirk.

READ MORE: ABC yanks Jimmy Kimmel’s show ‘indefinitely’ after remarks about Charlie Kirk

According to ABC, an episode of Celebrity Family Feud will air tonight in place of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

KRDO13 is independently owned and operated by News Press and Gazette (NPG), a family-owned business. This decision came from ABC, which operates independently from NPG.

For concerns regarding this new update, contact ABC Audience Relations at (818) 460-7477.

Abby Smith

