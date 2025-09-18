CSPD issues shelter in place near Stetson Meadows Apartments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has issued a shelter-in-place for apartments near Stetson Meadows Apartments due to law enforcement activity.
CSPD says this is near 6100 Mustang Meadow Point.
Police ask others to avoid the area.
Visit https://bit.ly/PeakAlerts to view a map of the impacted area.
