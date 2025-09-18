CSPD issues shelter in place near Stetson Meadows Apartments

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Visit https://bit.ly/PeakAlerts to view a map of the impacted area.

Police ask others to avoid the area.

CSPD says this is near 6100 Mustang Meadow Point.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has issued a shelter-in-place for apartments near Stetson Meadows Apartments due to law enforcement activity.

