CSPD issues shelter in place near Stetson Meadows Apartments

Published 2:39 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has issued a shelter-in-place for apartments near Stetson Meadows Apartments due to law enforcement activity.

CSPD says this is near 6100 Mustang Meadow Point.

Police ask others to avoid the area.

Visit https://bit.ly/PeakAlerts to view a map of the impacted area.

