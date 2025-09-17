Massive search underway for missing hunters in southern Colorado

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – A massive search and rescue effort is underway for a pair of men who went missing while hunting in Conejos County.

Our Denver affiliate, KUSA, reports that on Sept. 13, deputies with the Conejos County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) were sent to the Rio De Los Pinos Trailhead – about 4 miles away from the Colorado-New Mexico state line – to try to locate the two men, who were reported to be overdue while elk hunting.

The 25-year-old men, Andrew Porter from Asheville, North Carolina, and Ian Stasko of Salt Lake City, Utah, were hunting in the San Juan Wilderness Area when they failed to check in with their loved ones, CCSO said.

According to Porter's fiancée, Bridget Murphy, the pair has not been heard from since Thursday, Sept. 11.

Andrew Porter (left), Ian Stasko (right). Courtesy: Bridget Murphy

CCSO said the car that the pair had taken to the trialhead was found with their gear and backpacks still inside; the men, however, were nowhere to be found. This discovery left deputies concerned due to the heavy rain and bad weather in the area at the time.

Search and rescue operations were rolled out immediately, CCSO said, with air operations, multi-county and state ground teams, dog teams, drone teams, ATVs and local volunteers now working to search the area.

Murphy shared a call to action on her Facebook account on Monday, asking anyone qualified or experienced in hunting or hiking the southern Colorado terrain to help search on foot for the two missing men.

"I love Andrew with all of my heart and if you can’t come help, please just pray for a safe recovery. We are desperate for help and assistance on foot to support SAR with the Conejo County Sheriff's Office that has been so very supportive and dedicated to searching," Murphy's post read in part.

There is a $10,000 reward for the person who finds them, Murphy said on Facebook.

If you were in the area and believe you may have seen either man and have information on their possible location, you're asked to contact CCSO at 719-376-2196.

