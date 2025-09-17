Former Monument resident found shot dead in Kentucky home, suspect charged with his murder

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (KRDO) – A Kentucky man is facing murder charges after a former Monument resident, who was reported missing by his family in Colorado, was found shot to death inside his home in southeastern Kentucky.

The McCreary County Sheriff's Department said 36-year-old Damian Poole was first reported missing last week by his mother after he failed to arrive for a planned visit to Colorado. He had not been heard from or seen since July.

On the evening of September 11, deputies executed a search warrant at Poole's reported residence on Farm Ridge Road in McCreary County, Kentucky, as part of the ongoing investigation into his disappearance.

Inside, officials say they found Poole dead, alongside two dead dogs. He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Dental records provided by Poole’s family in Colorado were used to confirm that the body was indeed Poole.

Kentucky State Police said during the investigation, they located another man at the residence, identified as 39-year-old Daniel Kearney.

Following interviews with state police, Kearney was arrested and charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree animal cruelty.

Kearney was transported to the Knox County Detention Center. He is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Thursday.

Kentucky State Police say this case remains under active investigation.

