Five inmates arrested for illegal drug trafficking in Chaffee County Detention Facility

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reports that they have arrested and sentenced five inmates for illegal drug trafficking in the Chaffee County Detention Center.

CCSO says they became aware after a report in early 2025 that alleged an inmate snuck in hundreds of fentanyl pills placed in a condom into the facility. The report went on to say that pills were being passed around among inmates, according to law enforcement.

All five inmates have pleaded their cases in court.

CCSO has provided the following information:

Photo of Steven Cole courtesy of CCSO

Steven Cole, 34, from Salida, was charged with second-degree introduction of contraband. Cole pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a controlled substance and was given credit for time already served, 42 days.

Photo of Christopher Phelps courtesy of CCSO

Christopher Phelps, 38, from Salida, was charged with second-degree introduction of contraband. Phelps pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a controlled substance and was given credit for time already served, 36 days.

Photo of Tony Veatch courtesy of CCSO

Tony Veatch, 45, from Salida, was charged with second-degree introduction of contraband. This charge was ultimately combined with another open case that he had, and he was sentenced to two years in Community Corrections.

Photo of Kristen Scanga courtesy of CCSO

Kristen Scanga, 26, from Salida, was charged with second-degree introduction of contraband. Scanga pleaded guilty to possession of contraband and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Photo of Matthew Hunter courtesy of CCSO

Matthew Hunter, 38, from Salida, was charged with second-degree introduction of contraband. Hunter pleaded guilty to possession of contraband and was sentenced to one year of probation.

“We work hard to keep this garbage out of our jail. Unfortunately, our jail is occasionally used as a place to rehabilitate an addict, so we must do our best to keep drugs from getting in. I am proud of Corporal Lemley and his support team for all the effort and hard work they put into this investigation,” says Sheriff Andy Rohrich.

